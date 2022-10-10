Grassy Creek Merino ram sale success

Concentrating on breeding Merino and Poll Merino rams with low micron and high fleece weights paid dividends today for Michael and Jane Corkhill, Grassy Creek Merinos, Reids Flat, when they offered 180 Merino and Poll Merino rams for their 11th annual on-property sale.
The top price at $23,500 was achieved after spirited bidding when Gary and Trish Hallam, Gunning, bought Lot 5, a March-shorn homozygous poll son of Glenlea 191120.
His fleece measured 17.1 micron, 2.8 standard deviation, 16.2 co-efficient of variation, 99.7pc comfort factor.
Weighing 95.5kg, his the Australian Sheep Breeding Values indicated 116.8pc greasy fleece weight, 106.6pc yearling weight, 42 sq cm eye muscle depth, and 5.5cm fat.
The Selection Indexes showed 165 Dual Purpose Plus, 169 Merino Production Plus (top 30pc) and 154 Fibre Production Plus (top 30pc).
Mr and Mrs Hallam are repeat buyers of Grassy Creek rams, where they purchase at the top end of the sale each three or four years.
They run an elite breeding flock from which their replacement rams are selected.
Mr Hallam said their new sire was outstanding for his 'beautiful wool'.
"His fleece has a well defined crimp with a long staple," he said.
"He has a big barrel and plain body which was what we are looking for in our flock."
Mr Hallam said the Grassy Creek sheep are very productive in his country where heavy wool cutters are the order of the day.
"I like the sheep for their ability to grow heavy fleeces of fine wool in our high rainfall country," he said.
The sale was settled by Elders, Boorowa, along with Nutrien Ag Solutions, Boorowa, and interfaced with Elite Livestock Auctions.
Bids were taken by auctioneers Rick Power and Tim Woodham (Nutrien).
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
