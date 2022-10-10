Watch and Act warnings were issued across much of NSW and Victoria across the weekend as intense rain flooded the states.
In NSW's New England the State Emergency Service (SES) hailed the bravery of local farmers who risked their lives to go to the aid of a motorist trapped after she drove into floodwater on Sunday.
SES New England North West Superintendent Mitch Parker said the vehicle ran into trouble at about 12.50pm on Pandora Pass Road near Bundella.
The car entered a flooded causeway, and its female driver became stuck, he said.
Members of the Tambar Springs SES arrived at the scene to find farmers risking their lives to pull the vehicle out and get the driver to safety.
Superintendent Parker said it was a great assistance to the SES that "we have members of the community, especially in our remote or isolated areas, that will really get in and help".
"It's really reassuring to know that we have members of our community that will risk their lives to assist others," he said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged people to follow the advice from emergency services.
"This is not a time for people to take risks," he said on Sunday.
The State Emergency Service performed 28 rescues in the 24 hours up to Sunday afternoon, 21 of those during the night and the majority for people who had attempted to drive through floodwaters.
Evacuation orders had been issued for areas along the Lachlan and Hawkesbury rivers, with more than 100 warnings issued across NSW as of Sunday night.
Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke told people to be cautious, with clearer weather forecast for the start of the week.
"Don't be deceived. The sun might be out in various parts of the state ... but our rivers continue to rise," Ms Cooke said.
Even as the skies cleared on Sunday, residents were being told to evacuate or prepare to leave flooded areas.
Ms Cooke said said rural, remote and regional areas will be "on edge" as they wait for the next big weather system to hit from Wednesday.
Meanwhile in Victoria, heavy rain drowned out a wine and music festival over the weekend as authorities issued major flood warnings.
By Sunday night, a handful of these had been reduced as the worst of the weather subsided.
- with Australian Associated Press
