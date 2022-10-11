The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Tattykeel Poll Dorset flock rams to $5600

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
October 11 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team at Tattykeel sold 91 of 97 Poll Dorset flock rams to a top-price of $5600 and $2460 average on Friday. Photo: Supplied

BUYERS chasing true Dorset type rams kept the sale consistent throughout the whole catalogue at Tattykeel's Poll Dorset flock ram sale on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.