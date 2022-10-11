BUYERS chasing true Dorset type rams kept the sale consistent throughout the whole catalogue at Tattykeel's Poll Dorset flock ram sale on Friday.
A total of 91 of 97 rams were sold to a top of $5600 and sale average of $2460.
James Gilmore, Tattykeel, said he was incredibly happy with the result.
"Considering we do sell a lot of rams privately over the years to then have a sale that's successful like that is terrific," he said.
Mr Gilmore said a mix of repeat and new buyers were looking for the true Dorset type in the program with body depth and carcase shape.
"It didn't matter where they were penned in that run of 97 rams - they found them and that's when the bidding took off," he said.
"It was something I haven't seen for a lot of years where you could be 80 rams in and if there's a ram that had the body depth and shape and was penned a bit later it went from $2000 to $2800 to $3000 - it's quite obvious that's where the focus is."
Mr Gilmore said it has now been 20 years since they've only been using their own genetics in the Poll Dorset flock and they've got buyers coming in chasing that traditional type.
The top-priced ram was AI 210139, sired by 190470, sold to Dale Sullivan, Casterton, Victoria, for $5600.
The ram weighed 146kg and Mr Gilmore said he was on the fringe of being a stud sheep.
"He had length, depth and shape and that's what put him where he was," he said.
Mr Sullivan said the ram was structurally good.
"He's just a big beautiful animal," he said.
Mr Sullivan had been buying from Tattykeel for about seven years and said he's surrounded by studs down in Victoria but none match the quality.
"None of them have that big rump like Tattykeel has," he said.
"I think they're the best rams I've seen for years."
Mr Sullivan bought 13 rams in total for an average of $3615 to go into his commercial herd, which has 3800 ewes.
"We join Highlanders to keep our replacement ewes then all the rest go over the Dorsets," he said.
Along with Mr Sullivan there were several volume buyers including Tim Lay, Bathurst, who bought nine rams for an average of $2700 and James Bufton, Victoria, who took home eight rams for an average of $2100.
Simon Reynolds, Lake Bathurst, bought five rams for an average of $2840, Tim Davidson, took home four rams for $2000 average, the Larnach family, Rockley, also bought four rams for $2000 average and Robert Sutherland, Wellington, bought three rams for an average of $3200.
The sale was conducted by QPL Rural and was interfaced with online platform AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
