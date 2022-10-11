The Land

Randwick goes ahead despite the big wet, as John Tapp and Ian Craig are honoured

By Virginia Harvey
October 11 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wet weather continues to play havoc with race meets around the state including the important Coonamble Cup races on Sunday, which was transferred to Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.