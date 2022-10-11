Wet weather continues to play havoc with race meets around the state including the important Coonamble Cup races on Sunday, which was transferred to Wednesday.
While the first two places of the Coonamble Cup were an avenue for eligibility into the $2 million The Big Dance on Melbourne Cup day at Randwick, Quality Time and Olympic Theatre have found themselves in the mix thanks to placings in the $200,000 Carlton Dry Port Macquarie Cup on Friday.
The Chris Waller-trained German-bred Quality Time (by Shamardal GB-bred sire Amaron), defeated GB-bred Olympic Theatre (by Invincible Spirit's Mayson).
Third in the Port Macquarie Cup was the Kris Lees-trained Our Candidate, an Irish-bred son of Camelot (a former Coolmore Stud shuttler) and ridden by Newcastle-based apprentice Dylan Gibbons.
The in-form apprentice (whose jockey father Andrew Gibbons continues with riding success), partnered with Socrates to win the TAB Highway Handicap on a heavy 10 track at Randwick on Saturday.
Trained at The Oaks (near Camden) by James Ponsonby, Socrates is a New Zealand-bred son of Montjeu's Tavistock.
No doubt the Scone Thoroughbred community was rejoicing with the win of Opal Ridge in the inaugural $500,000 feature race, The Agency Tapp-Craig, a race named in honour of well-known Sydney race callers Johnny Tapp and Ian Craig.
The biggest win for Scone conditioner Luke Pepper, Opal Ridge is another success story from Grose Wold, Hawkesbury Valley breeders Wayne and Pauline Alchin who bred and sold the three-year-old Rubick filly for $20,000 at the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale.
A filly by former Australian shuttle horse No Nay Never fetched a massive 2.6 million Euros at the Goffs Orby Yearling Sale at Kill, Ireland's major yearling auction in late September.
The hefty price tag was bolstered by the fact that the filly's sister, Blackbeard, won the 2022 Middle Park Stakes-G1 at Newmarket, a race among Great Britain's most revered for two-year-olds.
The filly became the most expensive yearling sold by the highly sought-after European horse No Nay Never, a US-bred stallion which shuttled to Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains, for four stud seasons from 2016.
No Nay Never is by ill-fated stallion Scat Daddy (sire also of one-time Australian shuttlers Justify, Caravaggio, Mendelssohn and Sioux Nation), a son of Johannesburg, which is by Hennessy - the latter two being influential when on the Australian shuttle service each serving a number of seasons.
Next came England's prestigious Tattersalls October Yearling Sale at Newmarket where Frankel and Dubawi progeny lit up ringside.
Six youngsters fetched 1 million guineas or more by super sire Frankel and which included the top at 2.8 million guineas, for a colt from a full-sister to Too Darn Hot which will be represented with his first Australian-bred yearlings at the 2023 auctions.
The world-renowned Dubawi was also represented with several one million guineas or more sale youngsters.
An Irish-bred 20-year-old, Dubawi spent three intermittent Australian shuttle stud seasons at Darley from 2006.
Belonging to the Mr Prospector sireline via Seeking The Gold, Dubawi (one of 56 foals from the only crop by short-lived champion Dubai Millennium), has three serving sons in Australia - GB-bred Akeed Mofeed and Too Darn Hot, and Irish-bred Ghaiyyath.
Brave Smash is off to a perfect start to his stud career when his first runner Brave Halo won the Amelia Park Initial Plate at Ascot, Western Australia's first juvenile event of the season on Saturday.
Standing at Aquis, south-east Queensland, Brave Smash raced in both hemispheres earning $2.7 million here, and 74 million yen in Japan from 1200 to 1600 metres via his five wins and 14 placings from 34 starts.
While the Japanese-bred bay horse belongs to the Halo sireline via his great sire son (and US-bred) Sunday Silence, Brave Smash is by little-known Tosen Phantom, a Japanese-bred listed winner.
Tosen Phantom is by unfamiliar but outstanding horse Neo Universe (a dual Japanese Group 1 winner), and sire of a sire son in Queensland - Neorealism a Japanese and Hong Kong Group winner which stands at Grandview Stud at Peak Crossing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.