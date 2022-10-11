The Land
Home/Beef

Herefords power ahead in grass-fed steer trial in Victoria

Updated October 12 2022 - 12:22am, first published October 11 2022 - 10:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team from Charellan Poll Herefords, Pearsondale, in the Lardner Park Trial in Gippsland. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for Herefords Australia

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.