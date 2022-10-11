Herefords power ahead in grass-fed steer trial in Victoria

The Hereford breed continues to be a stand out for weight gain off grass in the 2022 Lardner Park Trial in Victoria's Gippsland region.
The trial began at Warragul in July with 70 mixed breed steers coming from throughout Victoria, entered by 26 producers.
The high-performing steers on weight gain continue to be the team entered by David Miekle, Tarwin Poll Herefords, Meeniyan, and an Angus team from Tim Wilson, Amphitheatre Pastoral Partnership, Labertouche.
The site received more than 200 millimetres of rainfall in August with the steers grazed on new forage barley and Italian ryegrass mix sown over the autumn supplemented by Anipro and dry licks from Performance Feeds.
The overall average daily gain for the trial was 1.4 kilograms per head.
At the third weighing on September 13, Charellen Poll Herefords had an average daily gain of 1.37 and 1.94kg/hd and an average daily weight gain across the trial to date of 1.17 and 1.56k/hd. The pair of steers is averaging 1.36kg a day.
The pair from Steve Robinson, Moorville Poll Herefords, Moorooduc, recorded an average daily gain of 1.51kg and 1.29kg/hd and an average daily gain across the trial of 1.46 and 1.23kg. The pair has averaged 1.34kg a day.
The team from Rob Hayes, Tarcombe Herefords, Ruffy, have average daily gains from 1.23 to 1.46kg and overall averages of 1.29kg and 1.22kg a day.
The Tarwin Poll Hereford team have averaged 1.43kg to 2.03kg with overall averages of 1.69kg and 1.44kg a day.
The black baldy team from Barb Stewart, Riverbend, have recorded 1.23kg and 1.49kg and an overall average of 1.33kg a day.
Stan and Denise Walker, Charellan Poll Herefords, Pearsondale, had few steers to choose from this year as the drop was mostly heifers but have entered calves sired by Ravensdale Trooper L179 and Ravensdale Spark M016.
The couple's two steers had recorded an overall average daily gain of 1.31kg in the 2021 Lardner Park trial. The average across all steers was 1.17kg a day.
They are autumn calvers and normally their steers are too heavy at trial entry but they had two late calved steers this year.
"We entered them to get a guide on how they kill out - generally our steers are sold direct to the Greenham Never Ever program at 450 to 500kg liveweight," Mr Walker said.
"The feedback from Greenham's is excellent - we are trying to get our intramuscular fat (IMF) up above average.
"The Lardner Park Trial is a good educational trial with all the steers on the same pasture and normally the Herefords perform well."
He has partnered with four other stud principals to form the Gippsland Performance Herefords sale with Charellan selling two from four bulls at the 2022 sale.
Charellan has used semen from the Herefords Australia Super Sire Elite M202 Q008 with calves already on the ground and targeted for the 2023 Gippsland Performance Herefords Sale.
Mr Walker spotted Q008 before the bull had been inducted as a Super Sire and was impressed by his data set and outcross genetics.
"The criteria set for the sale is strict, so we need sires well above breed average for the Breedplan traits," he said.
"Generally, I look for breed average for birth weight, growth, above breed average for IMF and eye muscle area, and in the top 30 per cent of the breed for the Southern Self Replacing Index."
Lardner Park is the only grass-fed steer trial in Australia and producers are provided the opportunity to assess cattle under independently controlled grazing conditions.
Compliant with the Coles Quality Assurance Grass-Fed program, the aim is to achieve the best outcomes during trial information and data collection, and purchase price on carcase meat when the trial is finished in late November.
The final grid specifications are 220 to 330kg hot standard carcase weight.
The fourth weighing will take place at Lardner Park in October.
