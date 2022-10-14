Repeat buyers had a strong presence in the annual Southern Cross Spring Ram Sale held on-property at Hillside near Harden on Wednesday last week.
Within the stud's fixed-priced ram sale, 120 of the 180 rams offered sold to the $2000 premium ram price for an average of $1606.
The group of rams were offered under fixed-price grades which ranged from $800 to $2000.
Purchasing the largest draft in the sale, volume buyer AJ Drum, Marrar, purchased 31 rams for an average of $1451.
Tony Drum had been purchasing rams from Southern Cross for about four years said they were good valued rams.
"I have bought there before and I really like the rams," Mr Drum said.
"I liked just the character of the rams.
"It costs time to go to all these sales so if you can get everything you want at one place, well that makes sense."
Chasing rams for their breed character and carcase, Mr Drum would be joining the rams to maiden first-cross ewes for prime lamb production.
Justin Leahy, Spring Creek, Cootamundra, purchased 11 rams to average $1890, the Corby Brothers, Toralga, selected 10 rams to purchase to average $1540, R and J Waters, Wantabadgery, purchased 10 rams to average $1650, and Ross Furner, Coolamon, also put together a line of 10 rams to average $1590.
Southern Cross principal Keith Smith said he was very pleased with the sale results.
"We have a lot of regular buyers each year so the sale had plenty of repeat clients and a few new ones," Mr Smith said.
"We had a few rams left over as some people couldn't make it on the day (due to the wet wether and road closures).
"There was a good spread of interest across the rams with buyers being happy to pay the premium for the higher quality rams."
Mr Smith said the group of rams were performance recorded, highly fertile, and ready to go out and work.
