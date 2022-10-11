The Land

Litchfields secure high rainfall Bunnabukbuk at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated October 11 2022 - 2:55am, first published 2:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

JIM and Libby Litchfield have bought the NSW South West Slopes breeding and fattening property Bunnabukbuk at a Webster Nolan Real Estate auction for $13.25 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.