Split Rock Dam has spilled naturally for the first time in 20 years following a wet October weekend

By Mark Kriedemann
October 11 2022 - 4:00am
Split Rock Dam spills on Sunday. Picture supplied, Tamworth Regional Weather

Water is roaring over the top of the Split Rock Dam wall for the first time since 2001.

