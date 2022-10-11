NORTH Coast NSW property Sunnybrook remains on the market after being put to auction in Sydney on Tuesday.
Covering 138 hectares (341 acres) of prime Clarence River country, the property has an existing silver perch fish farm, as being well suited to breeding and fattening cattle.
Sunnybrook is in four titles and is described as having an excellent balance of alluvial soils and elevated flood-free country.
Water security is a feature. There is a 500 megalitre irrigation licence and substantial storage dams.
Improvements include a recently renovated residence, processing shed, offices, staff facilities and cattle yards.
Sunnybrook is located 15 minutes from Grafton and an hour and a quarter from Coffs Harbour.
Contact Patrick Allen, 0438 211 585, Donovan Livestock & Property, South Grafton.
