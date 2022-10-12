WET weather and fewer orders are placing pressure on heifer prices at prime markets.
Lindsay Fryer from AWN Livestock and Property, Orange, said the market at Carcoar on Tuesday was firm.
But, the yearling heifer market was softer, with average prices back 10c/kg to 15c/kg. A southern company missing from the field of buyers had a noticeable impact.
"Heifers that had previously been making up to 530c/kg were struggling to make 500c/kg," Mr Fryer said.
"Some heifers that had been making 500c/kg only reached 480c/kg.
"Heifers orders were missing from Tuesday's market, and meat buyers were out of action, which had a flow-on effect."
"Heavy steers weighing more than 550 kilograms made between 470 to 520 cents a kilogram," he said.
The recent spate of wet weather also limited supply.
"It's very wet. We received a little more than 70 millimetres from Thursday to Saturday, and there's another 20mm to 30mm forecast for the end of the week," Mr Fryer said.
"The rain will keep numbers down because we can't get trucks in and out of properties, so people are happy to sit quietly and wait."
Mr Fryer hopes there won't be a rush of cattle to the market when weather conditions eventually ease.
"Hopefully, the numbers will come in steadily," he said.
"I think these prices will be around until Christmas time. I can't see any change occurring."
Resistance to the export market had producers wary of high dollar purchases at Tamworth on Monday.
Ian Morgan Livestock agent Ben Goodman said he expected the yearling market to continue going through the motions.
Monday's mixed yarding was of average quality, which was reflected in the prices.
Supermarket-type heifers were making between 460c/kg to 500c/kg.
Numbers and quality were again impacted by yet more rain, with another 75mm of rain falling across the region.
"The cattle numbers just aren't there due to the continuing herd rebuild, plus a lot of people's country has been too wet," Mr Goodman said.
"In the spring and summer, we aim to see a high percentage of locals trying to restock with weaner cattle."
MUDGEE: (530 head) Vealers: 500-590; Yearling steers: 480-640; Yearling heifers: 410-540; Grown steers: 470-560; Grown heifers: 400-495; Cows: 280-417.
CAMDEN: (105 head) Vealers: 380-700; Yearling steers: 428-582; Yearling heifers: 412-594; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 240-410.
MAITLAND: (230 head) Vealers: 400-790; Yearling steers: n/q; Yearling heifers: n/q; Grown steers: 400-440; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 180-390.
MOSS VALE: (497 head) Vealers: 260-500; Yearling steers: 200-715; Yearling heifers: 110-650; Grown steers: 335-540; Grown heifers: 330-460; Cows: 320-421.
NOWRA: (140 head) Vealers: 380-535; Yearling steers: 460-579; Yearling heifers: n/q; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 260-270.
Mudgee Cattle
Vealers - GC and BJ Lilley, Running Stream, (MLC), 650, 481.2, 3127; Brett Rheinberger, Mudgee, (MLC), 373, 560.2, 2086.
Yearling steers - AJ and CJ White, Mudgee, (MLC), 640, 480, 3072; TF McDonald, Mudgee, (MLC), 544, 470, 2555; Wesley Mills, Mudgee, (MLC), 500, 511, 2555; Overdale Mudgee, Botobolar, (MLC), 451, 560.2, 2526. Yearling heifers - GC and BJ Lilley, Running Stream, (MLC), 650, 481.2, 3127; BH and MJ Perry, Bylong, (MLC), 536, 485, 2598.
Steers - BE and EM Hollow, Gulgong, (MLC), 658, 470, 3090. Heifers - BH and MJ Perry, Bylong, (MLC), 620, 468.2, 2902.
Cows - AJ and CJ White, Mudgee, (MLC), 705, 412.2, 2906; GC and BJ Lilley, Running Stream, (MLC), 700, 407.2, 2850.
Dubbo Cattle
Vealers - Booth AG, Ponto, (P&C), 221.7, 751.2, 1665.16.
Steers - John Phelan, Granville, (P&C), 348.3, 586.2, 2041.93; Booth AG, Ponto, (P&C), 393.9, 584.2, 2301.33; T Cockayne, Dunedoo, (CHC), 400.4, 582.2, 2331.04; SR Job, Dubbo, (RSD), 437.9, 578.2, 2531.69.
Heifers - GR And AM Markey, Tooraweenah, (CLW), 444.2, 530.2, 2355.20; Richardson and Son, Trangie, (CLW), 447.3, 529.2, 2367.07; RJ Sears, Geurie, (PMC), 530.0, 522.2, 2767.66.
Cows - JR and EM Kirk, Rylstone, (NUT), 650, 429.2, 2789.8; SG and PJ Ferguson, Gulargambone, (CPS), 615, 428.2, 2633.43.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - B and G Foran Trust, Collie, (CHC), 208; Tim Foran F/T, Gilgandra, (CHC), 208.
Lambs - Harrison and Son, Broken Hill, (NUT), 283.6; Heath Yeo Pastoral, Dubbo, (RWR), 280.2; Bell River Hay, Neurea, (PMC), 279.2; Lucy Carney, Wellington, (PMC), 279.20; Olivia Carney, Wellington, (PMC), 279.2.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Weaners - BD Hawkins, Rosewood, (WRL), 755.2, 235, 1780.
Yearling steers - Jarrod Edyvean, Coolamon, (WRL), 656.2, 353, 2321.31; Mark Peterson, Gundagai, (WRL), 656.2, 353, 2321.31. Yearling heifers - D Bergamin, Numurkah, (NUT), 595.2, 343, 2041.35; J and L Spackman, Gundagai, (FRAN), 594.2, 333, 1981.
Steers - L and V Herbert, Eurongilly, (NUT), 572.2, 500.3, 2862.79. Heifers - R and B Owen, Wantabadgery, (NUT), 540.2, 463.3, 2502.93.
Cows - AM, MM and D Crowe, Coolac, (WMLP), 452.2, 505, 2283.61; PH and AM Roots, Wondalga, (BLK), 440, 635, 2794.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - M and K J Buchegger, Coolamon, (NUT), 257.2; GJ and WG Rodham, Uranquinty, (BLK), 256.2.
Lamb - BW and GJ Steward, Grong Grong, (NUT), 298.2; GH Harris and Sons, Coolac, (ELD), 296.2.
Wethers - G and A Roberston, Old Junee, (RLA), 160. Ewes - GH Harris, Coolac, (ELD), 179.2.
Forbes Cattle
Steers - BPK Flushing Meadows, Terara, (FLA), 218.3, 770.2, 1681.60; Grantleigh Part, Canowindra, (KMW), 350, 586.2, 2051.7; DE and KA Inglis, Parkes, (FLA), 362.5, 560, 2030; S, D and M Brown, Forbes, (KMW), 476, 560, 2665.6; Paul Toohey, Forbes, (FLA), 373.8, 557.2, 2082.54.
Heifers - BPK Flushing Meadows, Terara, (FLA), 207.5, 560, 1162; DE and KA Inglis, Parkes, (FLA), 346.3, 540, 1869.75; McKellar Farming, Grenfell, (KMW), 393.8, 534.2, 2103.93; R and R Penfold, Quandialla, (FLA), 465, 531, 2469.15.
Cows - L and S Crosby, Forbes, (KMW), 720, 452.2, 3255.84; I and EA Thompson, Young, (KMW), 698.3, 410, 2863.17.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Trayaon P/S, Lake Cargelligo, (KMW), 269.2; BM and HJ Browne, Tullibigeal, (FLA), 242.
Lambs - C Petropoulos, Forbes, (FLA), 283; B and W Patton, Derriwong, (FLA), 270; Fedora Past, Boree, (FLA), 270.
Wethers - P Clowry, Manildra, (MCC), 150. Ewes - S Gavin, Canowindra, (NAS), 160.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
