The Land
Home/Markets

Yearling heifer market slips 10c/kg to 15c/kg | Prime market update and saleyard top quotes

KB
Hayley Warden
By Karen Bailey, and Hayley Warden
October 12 2022 - 7:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsay Fryer from AWN Livestock and Property, Orange, with 15 Angus heifers that sold for 540c/kg ($2401 a head) during the Carcoar prime sale on Tuesday. Photo: Josh Stephens

WET weather and fewer orders are placing pressure on heifer prices at prime markets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.