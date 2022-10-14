In very wet weather, Jono, Anna, and the Merriman family, Merrignee Merino and Poll Merino stud, Boorowa, held their 32nd annual on-property ram sale on Friday, with large support from repeat buyers.
Overall, 87 of 90 rams sold to a top of $9000 for an average of $2578.
Topping the sale was tag 20148, which was purchased by the Young family of Eulong Pastoral, Cavendish, Vic.
The 115 kilogram March-shorn ram had a micron of 17.6, standard deviation of 2.8, coefficient of variation of 15.9 per cent, and a comfort factor of 99.6pc.
Coming from the stud's Gray's Hill family line, the ram was described as a big, bulky two-year-old superfine Poll Merino ram by the Merriman family.
The Young family had been long-term clients of Merrignee often purchasing a stud sire or two at the annual Hamilton Sheepvention Stud Ram Sale, Vic.
Merrignee had used this top-priced ram in its March 2022 joining and advised that they would be collecting semen from the ram before being delivered to the Young family.
Reaching the second top price of $6000 was tag 21212, purchased by the Coromandel family, Tas. The 82.5kg polled ram had a micron of 17.1, SD of 3.0, CV of 16.7pc, and CF of 99.3pc.
Among the 90 rams offered, Mr Merriman said the figures averaged out to a micron of 17.9, SD of 3.0, CV of 16.5pc, and CF of 99.4pc.
Eighty-four 12-month-old rams averaged 76.1kg, while six two-year-old rams averaged 110.5kg.
Jono Merriman said the sale had a very good clearance and that he had received positive feedback which was pleasing.
"We really appreciated seeing new clients come and inspect our rams at either our preview the Friday before or on sale day and then decided to buy rams," Mr Merriman said
"Others said they would be returning for flock rams... it is rewarding to hear people appreciating our sheep for their soft handling, white, well-nourished wool with good crimp definition, and sheep who have proven they can handle even these extreme wet weather patterns and continue to grow and develop as they get to two years of age and on.
"Merrignee sheep have good bone and confirmation, and therefore are productive and profitable sheep for many years. Registered bidders varied from local clients to those in southern NSW, Victoria, and Tasmania with many being long-term clients ranging from 20 to 32 years of loyalty."
Clients were able to secure rams at price points ranging from the top 12-month-old ram making $6000, while 15 rams in the sale selling between $1500 and $1000.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien with Aaron Seaman, Elders Young, taking bids.
