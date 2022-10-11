Repeat buyers showed dominance at Tallawong Merino and Poll Merino's 18th Annual On Property Ram Sale, held on farm near Yass.
Overall, 140 of 166 rams sold to a top of $8000, for an average of $3854.
Four rams reached the sale high of $8000 with GK and RW Robertson, Bookham, purchasing one of these rams.
The son of 150280 was a twin with a micron of 16.4, SD of 2.6, CV of 15.9pc, and CF of 99.6. It was also in the top 1pc for fibre production plus index, top 5pc for merino production plus index, and the top 10pc for yearling fibre diameter, yearling staple strenth, and the merino production index.
Michael Shannahan purchased the additional three equal top priced rams which included tags 210720, 210883, and 210411.
Tag 210720 was a son of Tallawong 190788, which went back to Yarrawonga 150114. The twin born ram had a micron of 17.8, standard deviation of 2.5, coefficient variant of 14.2 per cent, and a comfort factor of 99.5.
The ram was also in the top 5pc for yearling fibre diameter, merino production index, and fibre production index, and the top 10pc for the merino plus index.
Mr Shanahans next equal top priced ram 210883, was sired by 191063 and had a micron of 17.7, SD of 3.1, CV of 17.2pc, and CF of 99.4. The ram was in the top 5pc for yearling fibre diameter and the fibre production plus index.
Mr Shanahans other equal top priced purchase was tag 210411, a son of 190867. The single born ram had a micron of 15.4, SD of 2.3, CV of 15.2pc, and CF of 99.5. It was also in the top 1pc for yearling fibre diameter and the fibre production plus index as well as being in the top 10pc for the merino production plus index.
Chasing rams with white, waterproof fleece was the main goal for Mr Shanahan.
"We are in a high rainfall area so we have to choose the ones that can handle that weather," Mr Shanahan said.
"We wanted the really fine, white wooled rams," he said.
Mr Shanahan was also the largest volume buyer in the sale purchasing a total of 18 rams averaging $5388, which would go in to his flock that joined about 6000 ewes targeting wool production.
Other volume buyers in the sale included Reylonlds Pastoral Co which purchased 15 rams to average $3266, and LR Buckmaster and Co which secured nine rams for an average of $3666.
Auctioneer Rick Power, Nutrien Boorowa, said "the better polled sires were highly contested with a high emphasis on low micron and high fleece weight.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions with Rick Power, Boorowa, taking bids.
