Baerami man airlifted to hospital with head and neck injuries

Updated October 11 2022 - 8:13am, first published 8:08am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to action after a man suffered head and neck injuries at Baerami, south of Sandy Hollow.

A 31-year-old man has sustained head and neck injuries after an accident on a property at Baerami, south of Sandy Hollow this afternoon.

