A 31-year-old man has sustained head and neck injuries after an accident on a property at Baerami, south of Sandy Hollow this afternoon.
It is believed the man was struck in the head with a chain and shackle, forcing the NSW Ambulance to task the Westpac Rescue Helicopter at 3:40pm.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised the man who suffered the injuries after he was trying to pull a truck that was bogged with a tractor.
The chain snapped, striking him in the neck and side of the head.
The man was in a stable condition when flown to John Hunter Hospital.
