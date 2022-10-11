The Land
ACCC's Scamwatch has seen agricultural scams rise significantly throughout the pandemic

By Mick Keogh
October 11 2022 - 6:00pm
Farm businesses are now being targeted by scammers. Photo: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technology throughout the entire economy.

