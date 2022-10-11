The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technology throughout the entire economy.
It has shifted buyer behaviour and many businesses are no longer relying on the traditional bricks-and-mortar model.
This same transformation has occurred in rural and regional areas of Australia and across a range of industries, including the agricultural sector.
Unfortunately, it's also led to the emergence of scammers who are tricking their victims in increasingly sophisticated, well-organised and unscrupulous ways.
Farm businesses are now being targeted.
In fact, the ACCC's Scamwatch has seen agricultural scams rise significantly throughout the pandemic, with more than $1.5 million reported lost in 2021, and it is known that reported losses are only a small proportion of actual losses.
Already this year, Scamwatch has received almost 300 reports of agricultural scams and over $1.2 million in reported losses - an increase of more than 20 per cent compared to the same period last year.
The most common scam targeting farmers involved the sale of tractors and heavy machinery, with losses topping $1 million in the year to date.
In one case, a farmer lost $175,000 after purchasing a second-hand tractor listed for sale on a fake website.
The website looked legitimate and even featured an ABN and business address - both of which were later found to be bogus.
This shows why it is so important to know who you are really dealing with.
You can do this by searching the address of the business, calling a neighbouring business to verify that they exist, or doing an internet search of the exact wording of the ad.
Many scams can be thwarted this way.
If possible, inspect the machinery in person first. Scammers will often come up with an excuse as to why the machinery can't be inspected - it's a red flag.
They may also ask for an upfront payment and say it's refundable. Always only pay on delivery or pickup.
The age-old adage applies here: if it looks too good to be true, it probably is. If you feel pressured in any way, chances are it's a scam.
In addition to tractor scams, fake invoice scams are also impacting farm businesses, with more than $320,000 lost this year.
In this scenario, scammers impersonate a business or its employees by requesting a payment be redirected to a fraudulent bank account.
They sometimes hack the email account of your supplier, attaching invoices for services or equipment.
Beware, these invoices look almost identical to the real ones, with just the bank details changed.
Never call the phone number on the invoice. Independently source the phone number to confirm the correct bank details.
Of course, in addition to financial losses, scams cause emotional devastation.
I encourage you to reach out for help if you need it.
Businesses, regardless of whether they have lost money, are encouraged to report scams on the Scamwatch website at scamwatch.gov.au
