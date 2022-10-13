The release of the draft Native Vegetation Regulatory (NVR) map has been met with mixed feelings among the agriculture sector.
NSW Farmers is hesitant to support the map, citing the errors of previous attempts at native vegetation mapping, while others like BlackburnAgri managing director, Peter Ware, believe the map gives landholders a clearer view on land clearing as well as what can and can't be done on their property.
The draft NVR has been released by the Department of Planning and Environment under Part 5A of the Local Land Services Act for 11 local government areas including Albury City, Coolamon Shire, Cootamundra Gundagai Regional, Greater Hume, Hilltops, Junee Shire, Lockhart Shire, Snowy Valleys, Upper Lachlan, Wagga Wagga City and Yass Valley.
The draft map is designed to give landholders certainty around native vegetation on their property and is being published to enable landholders to review details before it is finalised.
"The draft map helps provide greater certainty for farmers about how the LLS Act, including the Land Management Code, applies to their land," a Department of Planning and Environment spokesperson said.
"The draft map does not impose any legal obligations on farmers, and the rules that have applied since 2017 continue to apply.
"The purpose of releasing a draft is to identify any errors in the mapping and have them updated through a free review."
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin said the association believed farmers feared they could inadvertently lose their land rights due to errors.
"This map may have major impacts in terms of what farmers can and cannot do on their farms, so everyone needs to take a long, hard look at it and raise any concerns as soon as possible," Mr Martin said.
"Past inaccuracies and a bungled process has led to a lack of trust in the map as a tool to enable practical decision making on productive agricultural land management options.
"We have told all relevant Ministers during this process that NSW Farmers does not have confidence in the accuracy of the maps, and that's a key sticking point."
BlackburnAgri's Peter Ware believes the map is a useful reference tool to help landholders operate within the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016.
BlackburnAgri is an independent farm planning business with knowledge in ag legislation.
"The Local Land Services Act is law; it exists and there is no point arguing it is unfair or wrong," he said.
"While the map is not released, transitional arrangements apply and landholders have to navigate the legislation themselves, including sections of the native vegetation act.
"The map is out in draft for farmers to have a look at, and this is a chance for them to get it amended and get to know the map on a scale that can be managed.
"They should have a look at the map for their property and see how it aligns with the farm history and land use."
Mr Ware said there is scope for review for farmers who find discrepancies between the map and what they feel is right.
"They should get advice from an independent person on what the issues are, and on how to best negotiate changes and the best outcome," he said.
"A map review is free and has no time limit.
"The map gives a set reference point, a line in the sand, and without the map we are left guessing.
"Lets look at it, amend it, and get it working as a base line.
"Having the map wrong or hidden hinders the farmer, incurs costs as we guess what it says, and amend proposals based on bad assumptions."
It is important for landholders to make sure what is indicated on the map matches what is actually on property.
"Farmers can provide information on historical land use and that can be used to change the map, particularly in areas where regrowth has occurred after clearing," Mr Ware said.
"The debate about the map being wrong and can't be fixed is based on misinformation.
"Farmers should make the corrected map the starting point for their future business development."
