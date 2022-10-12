The Land
29th annual Rural Women's muster at Glen Innes

By Newsroom
October 12 2022 - 3:00am
Minister for Women, Regional Health and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said the theme for this year's Rural Women's Gathering is 'restoring your colourful self'.

Women from across regional and rural NSW will convene in Glen Innes for the 29th annual Rural Women's Gathering ahead of the International Day of Rural Women 2022.

