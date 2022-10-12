A prominent critic of the $14.5 billion Inland Rail's draft route through Wagga has described a new federal review of the project as a chance for the city to get a better deal.
Federal Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King last week announced that business and government executive Dr Kerry Schott had been appointed to lead an independent review into the Inland Rail project.
The project is designed to improve rail freight speeds and weight limits between Brisbane and Melbourne but its plans to run double-stacked shipping container carriages through Wagga's existing track has raised concerns about noise and traffic crossing impacts.
Wagga councillor Richard Foley said he would encourage residents to participate in the review and had urged council executives to meet with Ms King.
"It looks like this is our best opportunity to push for what is the obvious positive direction to go in," he said.
"I personally believe, and this is the view of many people in the city, that we are all for this project to be done properly but you can't run trains of this magnitude through the city without having a massive impact on livability.
"I would prefer a bypass going from the south to the east and linking in to the Bomen special activation precinct."
The review's terms of reference include "the processes for selecting the Inland Rail route to confirm it is fit for purpose and has considered both impacts and potential broader economic benefits to regional economies and communities".
The review will also look at the project's "engagement and consultation approach, including options to improve engagement with communities and other stakeholders along the route; and develop a pathway to consider community concerns with the alignment".
Riverina MP and former federal minister for infrastructure Michael McCormack said he anticipated that the inquiry will look to address some of the concerns of the local community.
"The Inland Rail project is nation-building infrastructure and it is important to get the balance right to ensure the route is in the right place at the right cost for the right outcomes," the MP said.
"Wagga has already benefited from this project with tens of millions of dollars being spent on the Bomen special activation precinct, the Riverina Intermodal and Freight Logistics Hub and the associated enabling roads infrastructure."
The public submission period for the Albury to Illabo Inland Rail section has closed but the lllabo to Stockinbingal section will remain on exhibition for feedback until October 26.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
