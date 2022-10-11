With the closure of six kilometres of the Oxley Highway between Warren and Gilgandra, residents are being told to find alternative routes.
Warren Shire Council general manager Gary Woodman told the Daily Liberal they were "not closed off" to other regional and central towns.
"I can drive to Dubbo through Nevertire, Trangie, Narromine and if someone was coming our way from Gilgandra we do have notice boards at Nevertire and Collie, as well as staff on site to help direct people," he said.
With a 9.64 metre river at the Warren Town Gauge, the council has been preparing for more water in the coming days and weeks.
"We have 35 pumps ready to go...that's the most pumps we've ever had set up," he said.
"There were a couple of locations having trouble when we got between 35 to 50 millimetres, but the water is still staying in the gutters and not going into any houses."
Council has moved a couple of the pumps to try and catch up and make sure everything is running smoothly.
"Inside town is okay, some of the older residents were concerned about some misreporting and that's why we keep saying the town is not isolated," he said.
The local emergency management committee is meeting daily with the SES and police to manage the ongoing situation, including the movement of people who live within the now closed off section of the Oxley Highway.
"This is a state highway road closure just out of town, and we need to organise people to be able to get home and get sorted," he said.
We are expecting a fair amount of flood damage on our road network...- Warren Shire Council general manager, Gary Woodman
"Bracing for an extended period of rain" was something the Warren Shire Council was looking at doing, so they established two locations where residents can go to fill sandbags if they are required.
The sandbags are located at Ebert Park, River Avenue, Ravenswood and next to the NAB Bank, Burton Street, Warren.
"We are expecting a fair amount of flood damage on our road network, I've seen pictures of roads out further north and some roads are no longer roads, particularly those just off river," he said.
This will be something council addresses once the water recedes and they are in the "clear".
The following roads are closed until further notice due to flood waters:
The RR333 Carinda Road is open, but council warns residents to drive with extreme caution as there is water over the road in floodway.
Drivers travelling to Dubbo should use the state highways through Nevertire and Trangie.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
