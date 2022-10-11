The Land

Warren prepares for more flooding as Oxley Highway closes and alternative routes are formed

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
October 11 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers from Maitland SES made the trip to Warren to help with the floods impacting the region. Picture by NSW SES

With the closure of six kilometres of the Oxley Highway between Warren and Gilgandra, residents are being told to find alternative routes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.