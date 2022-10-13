Fairness needed for farmers

Those of us who run agricultural businesses know that there are risks and rewards to our free market - with a little knowledge, a little luck, and a whole lot of hard work, you can earn more than you spend and put some away for the tough times.
For the most part our free market works well, and it lines up fairly well with our Australian values of fairness and getting ahead by having a go.
But every now and then we need intervention to make sure those values aren't trampled by big businesses who place the dollar above decency.
The very fact that I - a grain grower - am writing about unfair contract terms instead of a poultry grower is itself telling, and speaks to a major problem in that sector.
We have two poultry processors in this state, and their market power is so large that they can offer contracts on a take-it-or-leave-it basis.
Growers outlay millions of dollars for sheds and other infrastructure and are then reliant on the good graces of their processors to stay in business.
This is not a problem solely for chooks either.
We see unfair contract terms in other fresh food supply chains including pork and horticulture.
Anywhere you get big business interacting with small family businesses, there's a risk of that power imbalance is being used to disadvantage the little guy.
As Australians, who pride ourselves on a fair go for everyone, we should be saddened - if not indignant - that such a situation has been allowed to arise in agriculture, which nourishes each and every one of us.
This is why we are calling on the federal government to urgently pursue reforms around unfair contract terms.
Farmers have been on the receiving end of big business for far too long, and it's about time fairness was reintroduced for those who want to have a go at growing healthy plants and animals.
It's the right thing to do.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.