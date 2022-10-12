Australia's most treasured Victorian era mansion

ONE of the country's most elegant provincial mansions, Blair Athol, is on the market after seven years loving restoration.
The Victorian Italianate mansion stands proudly on one of Bathurst's best streets, built to majestically capture the sweeping north easterly views rather than the street.
Blair Athol was designed by legendary architect James Hine, and was constructed between 1891 and 1892 as a manor house for solicitor and Bathurst Council Mayor John McPhillamy and his family.
The history goes back to 1845 when the first title deeds of the land were issued to Nicholas Read, who bought the land for 19 pounds.
Given Bathurst's status as arguably the richest and most affluent regional town in the country during the late 19th century, Mayor McPhillamy's family were considered local 'royalty'.
The lords and ladies of the Blair Athol household of the day enjoyed several brushes with European aristocracy and royalty, the first being in 1913 when one of Mr and Mrs McPhillamy's daughters, Marjorie, married Lord Abinger, 7th Baron Abinger in Inverlochy Castle, Scotland.
During the 1930s Blair Athol was owned by another prominent family, Mr and Mrs R.L. Gilmour. Their daughter, Una Gilmour, married Count Marcio Vincenzo Romano while travelling in Europe.
It is said that the view from the verandah also inspired guest Dorothea Mackellar to write the famous poem 'My Country'.
More recently, high tea at Blair Athol was marked in the calendar of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their Australian Tour.
Blair Athol's brush with modern royalty was somewhat disrupted by the drought however - it influenced the duke and duchess' agenda, with Harry and Meghan instead spending the afternoon in drought-stricken Dubbo.
Blair Athol stands tall as a landmark Victorian estate in Australia's most historic inland city. It was lucky to find new owners Francesca and Peter Terry in 2015 after remaining stagnant and desperately in need of renovation for much of the 20th century.
"Over the first four to five months, we planned our renovation and discovered that renovation would not be enough to bring Blair Athol back to its original glory," Mr and Mrs Terry said.
"It soon became clear that a bare bones restoration was required of Blair Athol but luckily we had the passion and commitment to take on the challenge."
For the past seven years, the couple lovingly restored Blair Athol to her original glory. Their objective was to stay true to the heritage and respect the past, but also to make it liveable for today.
"No expense has been spared in the pursuit of this task. Blair Athol deserved it," the couple said.
"Given Blair Athol's historical significance, a team of heritage architects supported our vision and plans to achieve her full restoration.
"Blair Athol needed to be grand, elegant and elaborate. Just as it was in 1892. It needed freshness, light and colour."
The Mansion sits on two titles, to be offered with the adjoining fully renovated guest villa sitting on a third title to complete the substantial CBD estate.
Blair Athol will be auctioned by Ray White Emms Mooney on November 18. A price guide is still to be announced.
Contact Lucy Nell, 0400 726 897, or Andrew Crauford, 0417 416 205, Ray White Emms Mooney.
