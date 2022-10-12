Participants of the 2022 NH Foods Angus Youth National Roundup were all smiles as they took to the show ring at Wodonga, Vic over the weekend.
Nine months after the four-day event was postponed in January due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, and some 2.5 years since the last Angus Youth Roundup was held in Toowoomba, Qld in January 2020, it was a raging success with many competitors eager for the next.
RELATED READING: All the results from the 2022 NH Foods Angus Youth National Roundup
While the dust now settles on this year's event, the committee and Angus Australia are calling for feedback on where participants would like to see the show head to next and what time of year.
It was announced that the Angus Youth Roundup would not be taking place in January 2023.
To complete the survey head to the Angus Australia website.
Full event report in the October 20 edition of The Land.
