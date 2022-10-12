The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Photos from the 2022 NH Foods Angus Youth National Roundup in Wodonga

HP
By Hannah Powe
Updated October 12 2022 - 9:37am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Participants of the 2022 NH Foods Angus Youth National Roundup were all smiles as they took to the show ring at Wodonga, Vic over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.