Farming in multiple wet years requires producers to step up to new challenges that have been off the radar in recent drier decades.
There is no more insidious loss of condition than through a wormy gut and new work, out of the NSW Department of Primary Industries' research station at Wollongbar, has shown for the second year running that drench resistance kills weight, and with it stock value - to the tune of $65 for yearlings over the life of the 90-day trial, based on a price of 450 cents a kilogram. In today's money the loss would be akin to $100.
The station's farm below the plateau at Duck Creek offers a good test bed from which to gauge worm burden, with everything under water for several days during the March flood. Rye grass was sown from helicopter very soon after and as soon as paddocks were able to take a tractor, paddocks were slashed to remove bulk and to throw some cover for the new seed. A multitude of plant species came up in harmony and the cattle grazing are content.
"Crude protein and energy are the two most important things to livestock health," DPI farm manager Kim Phelps says.
Key to avoiding worm burden begins by growing quality feed when you can, feeding supplements for growth and outcome, not maintenance, and providing a low stress environment. To achieve that growth outcome, summer paddocks have been slashed and sprayed out, tussocks included. This week millet is being spun-out with the intention of growing a quick summer feed.
Cattle in this lowlands situation are most susceptible to worm burden, particularly during a wet season like this one. Weaning times are especially challenging for young stock, dealing with mother separation and a change of diet. More grass being grazed exposes them to worm larvae nesting in drops of dew.
Ms Phelps says money spent on worm-egg counts in cattle is cheap insurance, but advises to keep accurate data - perhaps only on a few cattle.
"Test a couple of your top looking animals and some of your poorer ones and you will soon get a picture," she said. "If you spend a few dollars on a test and it comes back negative then you don't have to spend hundreds on a drench program; or you might find you need to treat for liver fluke and that requires a different chemical."
While nutrition and energy are most important, intervention with strategic applications of drench are necessary, as shown in trials led by Armidale-based NSW DPI beef development officer Todd Andrews.
A control group of 40 steers with no drench lost about 20kg over six weeks before recovering to put on weight again at the end of the trial. Overall weight gain of treated animals was 0.25kg a day.
No intervention at all has been shown to cause the most weight loss in the trial calves, all of them with unknown histories, having been bought from 60 different vendors at a number of saleyards, two to three months before treatment.
They were inducted into the trial, and given one of seven different treatments - except for the control group, which got nothing. All were tested for worm larvae - cooperia and haemonchus, or barbers' pole; and eggs were counted.
The crossbred steers were on good ryegrass and were averaging around 1.3kg/hd/day in the two weeks prior to treatment. The steers included in the trial were selected from a larger mob and then various treatment groups were also separated for three days, as animals can lick pour on treatments off each others hides, Mr Andrews said.
However, the stress of the social dislocation on its own was enough to cause 0.5kg a day loss in weight gain for all animals, whether treated for worms or not.
"The stress of changing the mob was like the stress at weaning, animals get susceptible to disease, so it makes the choice of drench even more important."
The other really good outcome for beef producers from this trial was that the older products such as levamisole and oxfendazole were still effective and so they provide back-up options for worm control in cattle, Mr Andrews said.
"This trial is consistent with other research showing that resistant worms reduce cattle productivity, but it is the first to actually put a number on steer weight gain and subsequent economic losses" he said.
"All cattle producers should seek advice to identify their key parasite threats and then choose the most effective drench to protect productivity. In this trial a dual active product containing moxidectin and levamisole was highly effective against all key worms. Cattle producers should include a combination of chemicals in their drench program, eliminate unnecessary chemical use and utilise a Faecal Egg Count Reduction Test every two to three years to monitor drench effectiveness on their property."
Read more: Timber part of the mix.
Read more: Softer lamb prices mooted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.