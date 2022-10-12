Drone footage of the Eunony Bridge has captured the extent of the flooded Murrumbidgee River.
Shot by Cut Above Productions, the video shot on Wednesday shows a section of the Eunony Bridge Road completely submerged in floodwaters as the swollen river edges closer to the peak.
The drone was flown low over the road, showing just how deep the floodwater is.
The footage also captures a large area of the surrounding paddocks, most of which is also underwater.
Wagga City Council informed residents Eunony Bridge Road was closed at 8.40am Wednesday morning, along with Boorooma Street between the Olympic Highway and Gardiner Street.
The river level is currently at 9 metres, with the SES expecting it to reach it's peak of 9.3m later this evening.
READ ALSO:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.