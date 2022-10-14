The Land

Are dingoes the answer to Australia's feral cat and fox problem?

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
October 14 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There was also evidence collated showing that dingoes prey on cats and foxes. Photo: supplied

A new study led by a Harry Butler Institute (HBI) scientist has queried whether dingoes, one of Australia's apex predators, can help suppress introduced cats and foxes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.