AGENTS said increased yarding numbers helped boost the market at Wodonga on Thursday where cows with calves made to $4140.
A total of 1620 cattle were yarded which Leigh McEvoy, Corcoran Parker, said sold well.
"The few more numbers bought some better lines and extra buying power that we haven't seen for a while," he said.
"The sale in general was $20 to $30 dearer in some places."
Mr McEvoy said with the rain confidence is growing in what is looking to be a deep spring so people are looking for more cattle to tuck away.
Steers topped at $2600 with heavier steers weighing more than 400kg typically sold for $2200 to $2600 while lighter steers made $1500 to $2400.
Heifers made to $2420 with heavier heifers more than 350kg sold for $1900 to $2420 and lighter heifers typically made $1500 to $2000.
Cows with calves were sold for $1400 to $4140 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows made $2410 to $2540 while PTIC heifers sold for $1900.
In the steers B and L Shallue, Beechworth, sold 12 Angus steers with Jarobee blood, 451kg, for $2550 and AL and DJ Nelson, Rand, sold 19 Angus steers, 4023kg, for $2510.
Mainton Pastoral, Merton, sold 18 Angus steers, 388kg, for $2470 and Glenara Angus, Tallgaroopna, sold 18 Angus steers, 427kg, for $2500.
A line of 18 Hereford steers, 368kg, with Glenellerslie blood from JC and RC Scales, Dartmouth, sold for $2330 and JF McCormack, Bullioh, sold 15 Hereford steers, 340kg, for $2180.
In other breeds Nott and Jasper, Boorhaman, sold seven Charolais steers, 407kg, for $2360 and a line of 12 Speckle Park steers, 280kg, from Mt Hope, Tallarook, sold for $1830.
The Morey Family Trust, Henty, sold seven Fresian steers, 406kg, for $1480.
In the heifers Ben Tanner, Mansfield, sold 10 Angus heifers, 429kg, with Table Top blood for $2200.
A line of 13 Angus heifers, 344kg, from D and B Scott, Mansfield, sold for $2100 and GT and JH Hillier, Corryong, sold 21 Angus heifers, 329kg, for $1930.
Nott and Jasper, Boorhaman, sold three Charolais heifers, 403kg, for $2100 and RM and PC Barton, Gundowring, sold six Angus/Charolais heifers, 328kg, for $1660.
Several lines of cows with calves were also penned including 21 Angus cows with 23 calves from Kentucky Pty Ltd, Corowa, sold for $4140.
Burrumbuttock Football Club, Burrumbuttock, sold five Hereford cows with calves for $3560.
Taslo Pty Ltd, Culcairn, sold 18 PTIC Angus cows for $2540 and Stamilea Park, Lima, sold two PTIC Angus cows for $2410 while SC and JA Pitson, Culcairn, sold four PTIC Angus heifers for $1900.
Buyers were mostly local from Wodonga, Wangaratta, Corryong and Euroa.
The sale was conducted by Corcoran Parker, Brian Unthank Rural, Rodwells and Schubert Boers.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
