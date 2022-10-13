The Land
Home/Markets

Cows with calves sell to $4140 at Wodonga

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
October 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian, Rhiannon and Katelyn Shallue with their pen of 12 Angus steers, 451kg, sold for $2550.

AGENTS said increased yarding numbers helped boost the market at Wodonga on Thursday where cows with calves made to $4140.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.