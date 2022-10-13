Restockers lifted the store market at Grafton for the third month running and during most of the bidding it felt like last summer.
Among the 1621 head yarded, up 229 on last sale, light Angus steers sold to 906 cents a kilogram; bullocks brought a top of $2860 and cows with calves sold to $3280.
Grown steers 400-500kg averaged 448.3 cents a kilogram or $1970.25, reaching a top of 510.2c/kg and $$2271.45. In September that category averaged 443.1c/kg or $1904.64.
Steers 200-300kg, 421 head, averaged 676.4c/kg or $1651.99, reaching a top of 826.2c/kg and $2030.58. Last sale that category averaged 626.30c/kg or $1519.52.
Heifers 200 to 300kg averaged 595.2c/kg or $1401.20 and hit a top bid of 738.2c/kg and $1778.99. In September that category averaged 553.6c/kg or $1286.97.
Cows averaged 329.9c/kg with a top bid of $2490.88. Cows with calves sold liveweight to average $2322, reaching a top price of $3280.
Vendors of the week CO Austen and Sons, sold a pen of 20 Angus steer, 269kg, making 744.2 cents a kilogram or $2001.90, going to the Inverell district for backgrounding.
Brahman cross bullocks 676kg,fat and shiny, made 423.2c.kg or $2860.83, the top sale money for steers, going to Wingham Beef Exports for processing.
Chris Golding, with country at Coaldale and Baryulgil, sold 25 Euro cross feeder steers with the top money going for two tooth Charolais cross flatback steers to a top of 458.2c/kg for 483.1kg to bring $2213.68.
Mr Golding purchased their mothers, with calves at foot after the drought and has benefited from the rising market.
Tracey Lawson, Cloverdale at Alumy Creek via Grafton, bought Grown Charolais steers from the Ward family, Micalo Island, 507.1kg with four teeth for 452.2c/kg or $2293 and will finish them before direct consignment over the next nine to 12months.
At the moment her paddocks are living up to the property name and she will have to manage for bloat.
"I like Charolais", said the apprentice bullocky, taught by her father Ross, who took the heaviest of the pen to finish on his property across the river.
"They've got yield, muscle and bone and they are something nice to look at. You've to have that."
Lance Timms and Desley Spencer sold grown steers, helped to grow again after the floods with protein pellets and rye grass; the seed of which was spun out and left to sit on drowned grass. Paddocks now boast a "green-black" colour with cattle on their second graze.
Mr Timms sold Santa Gertrudis/Angus cross, 370kg for 552.2c/kg or $2043.14 going to West Talgai feedlot.
Ms Spencer sold Charolais/Santa Gertrudis with Yulgilbar blood 261.4kg for 668.2c/kg or $1746.87.
Light Angus steers sold like it was January, with lightweights 166.3kg making 906c/kg or $1506.56.
Paul McInnerney and CP Johnson, Purgatory Creek, sold Angus weaner calves 175kg for 854.2c/kg or $1494.85.
Angus cross calves off Fineflower country, 196.3kg,made 760.2c/kg or $1491.89.
Droughtmaster weaner steers from Peter and Glenda Ballard, Copmanhurst 230kg, made 640.2c/kg or $1472.46 going to recovering pasture at Ulmarra.
Charolais weaner steers from Rob Quaid, 202kg, made $778.2c/kg or $1571.96.
Angus cross weaners, out of F1 cows, from Heifer station averaged 800c/kg, for 199.6kg. The heifers averaged 700c/kg at 191.1kg.
"This is our strongest result this year for the steers, and up near the top for our heifers," reported station principal Robert Page.
The sale was conducted by agencies Farrell McCrohon and Donovan Livestock and Property.
