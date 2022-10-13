RESIDENTS living on a rural dirt road in the district that recently struggled to accommodate mourners driving to a church for a funeral are adamant Bathurst Regional Council needs to spend some money on the surface.
Council, though, says the road is maintained a couple of times of year and is considered an all-weather surface.
Rod Kelly, a long-term resident on Fitzgeralds Valley Road, about 20 kilometres south-west of Bathurst, says he has spoken to council numerous times over the past 20 years and the road, in his opinion, is still in a terrible state.
Not only is the dirt road used by residents, but also by people attending the historic St Stephen's Anglican Church, he said.
Mr Kelly said a funeral was held at the church on Thursday, October 6 and he was concerned about the hearse getting through after significant rain in the region.
About 40 cars attended the service and they struggled to negotiate the road, especially those that weren't four-wheel drives, he said.
Mr Kelly said the church is also used regularly for services, weddings, baptisms and an annual Christmas Eve event.
"When I've spoken to council about it, they don't seem to acknowledge that the church still gets used, which is a pity," Mr Kelly said.
"It's an active church. It gets used three Sundays a month for a general service and then you've got other events.
"Over the last few months we've had three significant events where probably each one would have been roughly 60 to 100-plus people attend."
Mr Kelly said Fitzgeralds Valley Road currently has a flat dirt base, which means the water can't run off.
He is asking for an all-weather surface to be put down to create a safer trip to and from town.
Another concern for Mr Kelly is what would happen if an emergency vehicle was called to one of the houses along the road and couldn't get through due to rain.
Even when it doesn't rain, Mr Kelly said the surface is loose. He said he could recall three cars rolling because they lost traction.
"I'd hate to think what emergency services would have to do to get through after significant rain. It's a public road; everybody should have safety on a public road," he said.
"Safety is paramount. I'd hate to think somebody needs to be killed before something happens because that should never be the case.
"It's a dirt road that doesn't have a good all-weather surface and grip. A vehicle can easily lose traction on any dirt road, but if the road is not maintained properly, it's more susceptible to losing traction."
Mr Kelly said he had also raised concerns with council about Bathampton Road, off which Fitzgeralds Valley Road runs.
Only part of Bathampton Road - which is connected to the Mid Western Highway - is sealed and whenever there's a problem on the highway, traffic is redirected down the road, Mr Kelly said.
He said everything from trucks to caravans to multiple cars use Bathampton Road and, apart from the sealed section, the rest is dirt.
He said Bathampton and Fitzgeralds Valley are "the two roads I've been at council about for many, many years".
"Even going back as far as 20 years, I've written to council," he said.
"We got told years ago: write a letter to council and it will be put on a five-year plan. That was 20 years ago. We're still waiting for it to be put on the five-year plan."
In response to an inquiry from ACM, a Bathurst Regional Council representative said Fitzgeralds Valley Road is maintained a couple of times of year and is considered an all-weather surface.
