The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Ken Henry addresses the New Farm Next Door Forum in Canberra

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
October 15 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Ken Henry -"For landholders, in a nature-positive economy, there is the opportunity to benefit from new revenue streams that finance the replenishment of natural capital." Photo: Border Mail

Dr Ken Henry, AC FASSIA FAIIA, will be better known as the former secretary of Treasury, but when he addressed the recent New Farm Next Door Forum in Canberra, his words resonated with all who have a reliance on the land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.