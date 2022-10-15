Dr Ken Henry, AC FASSIA FAIIA, will be better known as the former secretary of Treasury, but when he addressed the recent New Farm Next Door Forum in Canberra, his words resonated with all who have a reliance on the land.
His address entitled Farming in the future: Less blame more change, challenged the current use of the environment and pointed to what he considered should be done to ensure future prosperity.
"We have known for a long time now that the damage we have been inflicting on the environment must, at some point, cost us dearly," Dr Henry said.
"The concept of natural capital provides a useful way of thinking about those costs."
Natural capital, he pointed out, supports human existence, providing a flow of ecosystem goods and services that are critical to the survival of species - food, water, plant materials for things like medicines, fuel and building materials: soil for agriculture; clean air; and safe places to live, free from storm, floods and bushfires.
"It also presents humans with a more abstract benefit, in the form of environmental amenity; in essence, an opportunity to appreciate nature for itself," he said.
And in the face of global concern for the environment, Dr Henry said Australian farmers have a key role in preserving land for the future.
"Australian agriculture, especially, offers reason for hope - a startling patchwork of optimism is emerging from a battered Australian landscape," he said.
"A patchwork of regeneration, and of replenishment."
For many of the world's agricultural businesses, Dr Henry said agricultural production was a matter of combining labour and machines with an ongoing flow of material inputs like energy, fertilizer and water.
And while many 'traditional' farmers have been searching for alternatives to increase production like genetically modified plants and higher performing livestock, some have taken a step in an alternative direction of land management.
"For these farmers, in conceptualising nature not only as a climatic variable that generates volatility in yield, but also as a stock of capital that releases a flow of services , the on-farm production model assumes greater richness and clarity," Dr Henry said.
"This is what they have observed. As the stock of natural capital has depreciated, other inputs have been brought in to attempt to make up the loss.
"Depleted natural capital has exposed the farming profit and loss statement to even greater volatility.
"Without the replenishment of vital natural capital stocks, agricultural production will simply cease."
Nature-positive economics obviously mounts a challenge to the economics of plunder, which, Dr Henry said, has been the dominate theme in Australian economic history.
Encouragingly, he thought there are opportunities for all if that plunder is reversed.
"For landholders, in a nature-positive economy, there is the opportunity to benefit from new revenue streams that finance the replenishment of natural capital," Dr Henry said.
"For the nation, there is the prospect of private sector funding being deployed to restore critical ecological function in terribly degraded ecosystems.
"Regenerative agriculture has produced action at the grassroots."
Dr Henry was impressed by the results he has seen on farms where the farmer has been working with nature, rather than against it.
"Those farmers trying new (or should I say 'old') farming practices have been focused on improving the resilience and sustainable productivity levels of their farms," he said.
"And some of those pioneers have been taking messages of hope and renewal to the corridors of power in our capital cities, trying to persuade decision-makes in government to change the way they think about agricultural production and the policy frameworks that guide sustainable activity."
While the pioneers of regenerative agriculture have been recreating healthy and sustainable ecosystems on their farms, Dr Henry pointed to the less than impressive efforts of our national leaders.
"Our political leaders have joined various global efforts to address climate change, protect biodiversity and halt the further loss of fragile ecosystems, but a continuing litany of tragic outcomes points to decades of failure," he said.
"Now all that appears set to change. Businesses have opened their ears and financial market participants have opened their eyes.
"What they are seeing is an extraordinary opportunity to connect grass roots pioneers with large pools of financial capital seeking opportunities in a nature-positive economy."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.