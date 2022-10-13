The Land
Cassilis Park Merino's strong support from repeat buyers

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
October 13 2022 - 9:00am
Auctioneer Brad Wilson, Nutrien Stud Stock, Dubbo, purchaser Georgia White, Talbragar Holdings, Coolah, Brett Smith, Elders Wool, Cassilis Park's James Armstrong, Cassilis, and Phil Davis, Elders Mudgee, with the top priced ram.

Local buyers showed up in force at Cassilis Park Merino stud's On Property Ram sale with full clearance being achieved.

Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

