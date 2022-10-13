Local buyers showed up in force at Cassilis Park Merino stud's On Property Ram sale with full clearance being achieved.
Topping the sale at $6750 was tag 211852 which was purchased by Talbragar Holdings Pty Ltd.
The triplet born ram weighed 116 kilograms with an eye muscle depth (EMD) of 36mm and fat of 6.0mm.
From the CP General ewe mob, the ram had a micron of 19.8, standard deviation of 2.9, coefficient variant of 13.6 per cent, and a comfort factor of 99.5pc.
The polled ram ranked in the top 10pc for greasy fleece weight, post weaning weight, body weight, EMD, fat, and the Merino plus index and the dual purpose index.
Auctioneer Brad Wilson, Nutrien Stud Stock, Dubbo, said this was the best draft of rams put forward by Armstrong family that he had seen.
"There is a good combination of wool and carcase traits," Mr Wilson said.
"Buyers from all difference areas were able to secure rams that met their different breeding objectives."
"There were rams here that correlated with their fat, wool, and eye muscle depth, and these traits are usually quite antagonistic," he said.
The sale was conducted by Elders Mudgee and Nutrien Warren with Brad Wilson, Nutrien Stud Stock, taking bids.
