SOUTHERN Tablelands country has sold for the equivalent $19,905/ha ($8046/acre), reflecting the ongoing strong demand for rural property.
Located on Garry Owen Road west of Binalong, the 211 hectare (522 acre) property Bonnie View sold under the hammer for $4.2 million.
All five of the registered bidders were active at the auction, with bidding kicking off at $2m.
Pre-auction expectations had the property in the $7600/acre or $4m range.
The well fenced and well watered property is rated at 4.6 DSE/acre and has been used to fatten both lambs and cattle as part of a larger enterprise.
Improved pastures include phalaris, fescue, cocksfoot and sub clovers, plus 66ha of lucerne and clover. Superphosphate has been applied annually at a rate of 120kg/ha.
Bonnie View has a bore, three dams and nine troughs and access to town water.
The property may also have subdivision potential.
The marketing of Bonnie View Sally Butt and Phill Butt, Butt Livestock and Property.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.