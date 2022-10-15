MIA farmers have been getting into the spirit of Breast Cancer Awareness month by selling pink cotton module wrappings, with money raised going towards the McGrath Foundation.
More than $136,000 has been raised by the cotton industry since 2020 via sales of pink wrap and pink silage film, which are made by Tama Australia.
Carrathool farmer Ben Minato said he and his brother, Rodney, always purchased one or two pallets of pink wrap, with that number having since increased.
"This year a family member and friends had gone through breast cancer," Mr Minato said.
"So when we were asking Dad how much pink we should order, before I had even finished the sentence, he said 'the whole lot'."
Mr Minato said there was growing awareness around the wrap and what it represents.
"It's good because you see cars slow down and some stop and jump out to take photos," he said.
"It's a good way to donate to the McGrath Foundation. What they do is amazing and how much money they raise is phenomenal."
Griffith-based McGrath Breast Care Nurse Fiona Shields said she was blown away by the region's generosity, as well as the pink wrap she sees while travelling around the region to support patients through their experience.
"That's the thing about a smaller community, they all band together and get behind a cause which is fantastic," she said.
"This support for the McGrath Foundation ensures people like myself can do a job I love that helps support and give back to the community."
Griffith-based Hutcheon & Pearce manager Joseph Bianchini said pink wrap was indeed flying off the shelves.
"There was one grower who told us he 'had to have at least one pallet of pink wrap, otherwise his wife could be annoyed'," he laughed.
"Of course, we could get that for him, but it shows how much the community here support initiatives that give back to the region."
The McGrath Foundation is currently working towards funding 250 McGrath Breast Care Nurses by 2025.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
