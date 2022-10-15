The Land
Photos

GRO Events hosts International Rural Women's Day luncheon at the Powerhouse Hotel in Tamworth

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
October 15 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RURAL women know how to roll with the seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.