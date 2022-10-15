RURAL women know how to roll with the seasons.
"When you're at the mercy of the seasons, country people learn to be resilient by nature," Narrabri business owner Penny Ashby said.
Ms Ashby is one of 65 rural women who gathered at the Powerhouse Hotel in Tamworth on Friday to celebrate International Day of Rural Women, at a luncheon hosted GRO Events Group.
The day recognises the critical role and contribution of rural women in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security and eradicating rural poverty.
Rrural women still have a much lower rate of workforce participation than men, according to ABS data, and event organiser Dimity Smith said the day aims to boost recognition for women and their contributions.
"Rural women contribute so much to communities, professional and family roles, yet are still in positions where they are not being acknowledged for all the work they do inside and outside their homes," she said.
"Occasions like Rural Women's Day allows the spotlight to shine on these women and provide us with the opportunity to reflect on all that they are achieving."
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
