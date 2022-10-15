Bungulla Merino rams meet market demand

An opportunity too good to resist resulted in Victoria Downs Merino stud Morven, Queensland paying $4750 for the top-priced ram at the Bungulla Merinos' 20th annual sale at Manilla on Friday.
While the sale, which averaged $1883 for 86 rams sold out of 106 offered, did not meet the expectations set by last year's result, stud co-principal Peter Capel said the draft provided great value and "will do a great job in the paddock".
"We've had a lot of rain during the preparation of these rams, and they have handled it very well," he said.
Elders stud stock and sheep specialist Scott Thrift, Dubbo said he was always on the lookout for potential sires for his many clients and when he spotted the youngster with a "stand-up presence", he knew he would find a home for it.
"He's only a baby with a good medium stud wool with a good skin, and he's done it all in the paddock," Mr Thrift said.
The ram weighed 95 kilograms, had an eye muscle depth (EMD) of 32 and a micron of 19.5.
"He's going to grow into a massive sheep," Mr Thrift said.
J and H Robertson, Bookalong, Dirranbandi, bought seven rams, including the second top-priced ram at $4500. The ram had an 18.5 micron, weighed 105kg and was the heaviest ram in the catalogue. The Bookalong rams averaged $2321.
Mr Thrift also acted as the adviser for the top-priced poll Merino ram bought by Angus Dawson, Arakoon Poll Merino Stud, Armidale.
With a micron of 17.1this ram weighed 98kg and had an EMD of 33.
Wyralla Grazing Company, Dirranbandi, Queensland, was a volume, repeat buyer and bought 13 rams topping at $3000 and averaging $1461.
Wyralla's Jack Johnston said he'd been buying at Bungulla for about10 years, and the dual-purpose impact of the bloodline presented him with many marketing opportunities.
"We're in a purple patch with our season, and so we'll do well with our wool and meat sales," he said.
"We get an excellent lambing percentage, and this year (about two weeks into lambing) looks like being another great drop.
"About half of our sire battery is made up of Bungulla rams, and the remainder was from Wilgunya Merino stud at Dirranbandi," he said.
Another of the volume buyers was Tannabah Propriety Limited, Coonabarabran, with 11 rams to a top of $1550 and averaging $1272.
PJ and HE Swain, Rockford, Willow Tree bought six rams topping at $2750 and averaging $1587, while Epping Pastoral Company, Pilliga, took home six rams to a top of $2000, averaging $1583.
The selling agents were Elders Limited and Schute Bell with Paul Dooley auctioneer.
