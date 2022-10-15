The Land

Bungulla Merino rams topped at $4750, averaging 1883

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated October 15 2022 - 1:17am, first published 1:15am
Bungulla Merino rams meet market demand

An opportunity too good to resist resulted in Victoria Downs Merino stud Morven, Queensland paying $4750 for the top-priced ram at the Bungulla Merinos' 20th annual sale at Manilla on Friday.

