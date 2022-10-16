Steers in the 200 kilograms to 280kg weight range sold to a top of 788 cents a kilogram at the Inverell Regional Livestock Exchange's monthly store sale, while heifers in the same category sold to a top of 708c/kg.
With 1000 head yarded last Thursday, the bulk of the numbers offered were in the heifers, with almost 600 ranging from lightweight up to 400kg and 295 steers in the same weight category.
Duty agents for the sale were CL Squires, and Company agent and auctioneer Peter Squires said it was a "substantial market for lighter steers, and the offering of Angus heifers sold better than expected".
He said buyers were encouraged by the season, which gave momentum to their buying power.
"The operators on the Northern Tablelands are watching their clover stands closely," he warned.
"There were good cattle right through the yarding, but there were bits and pieces as well."
In the quotations for steers: 120 were offered in the 200kg to 280kg range, which ranged in price from 600c/kg to 788c/kg and averaged 625c/kg.
In the 280kg to 330kg range, 61 went under the hammer, ranging in price from 350c/kg to 710c/kg for an average of 667c/kg. Steers between 330kg to 400kg were light in numbers, with only 33, selling from 509c/kg to 664c/kg for an average of 579c/kg.
In the heifer section of the yarding, 276 were offered in the 200kg to 280kg and varied in price between 380c/kg to 594c/kg, averaging 562c/kg.
In the next weight category, 280kg to 330kg, 140 were offered, which ranged in price from 380c/kg to 594c/kg and averaged 562c/kg. Heifers in the 330kg to 480kg category ranged from 350c/kg to 724c/kg for an average of 606c/kg.
Richard Tombs, his son Michael, and his partner Tash offered an extensive line of young Angus heifers. Three pens, with a total of 86 head with an average weight of 229kg, sold for 78c/kg. A further pen of 74 lighter heifers, averaging 186kg, made 724c/kg.
Mr Tombs said the heifers had been sourced from coastal breeders and agisted in preparation for the spring market.
CL Squires' Robbie Bloch said one trend that hadn't been seen at Inverell for the past six months was cattle in the sub 250kg range.
"Most cattle have been 280kg to 340kg, so some pretty good opportunities in the 220kg to 240kg range, which is pretty good at this time of the year," he said.
He said the cattle bought would go essentially onto grass country.
"The oats are just about finished at this time of the year around here, so mostly grass and pasture country over the summer and they will e sold pre-winter or go onto oats crops.
"It's a massive season; we haven't seen a start like this in recent memory," he said.
