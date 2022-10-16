The Land
Steers to 788c/kg and heifers to 708c/kg at Inverell sale

By Simon Chamberlain
October 17 2022 - 1:06am, first published October 16 2022 - 8:00pm
Steers in the 200 kilograms to 280kg weight range sold to a top of 788 cents a kilogram at the Inverell Regional Livestock Exchange's monthly store sale, while heifers in the same category sold to a top of 708c/kg.

