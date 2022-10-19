After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 the 34th annual National Shorthorn Youth Expo was held in Gunnedah from October 1 to 3.
In total, 69 competitors travelled to northern NSW for the three day event, with Shorthorn Youth Club president Sarah Rayner, Baradine, saying the committee were extremely excited to see the event up and running again.
Futurity Pastoral Most Potential Breeder: Chelsea Rayner, Sheffield, Tas.
SYCA Support Award: Mitchell Taylor, Quilpolly, and Tara Hughes, Condobolin.
Scott Ridley Memorial SA Junior Heifer Show Award: Mitchell Taylor.
Consolidated Pastoral Company Award: Georgia Stimson, Tamworth.
NSW Ladies Travel Bursary: Chelsea Rayner, Mitch Woodiwiss, and Beau Woodiwiss, Sunnyside, Tas.
Coota Park Tech Talk: Jacob Merrick, Singleton.
Intercollegiate Meat Judging Scholarship: Grace Neeves, Dubbo.
Judge: John Manchee, Yamburgan Shorthorns, Narrabri.
Champion commercial exhibit: Calrossy Venus exhibited by Sarah White, Springhurst, Vic.
Junior champion heifer: Nabiac PP Carnation T2, exhibited by Brooke Dolan, Glenfield. Res: Kilkee L23 Wayward S21, exhibited by Jackson Tink, Orange.
Intermediate champion heifer: Nagol Park TS Romance exhibited by Joshua Evans, Tamworth. Res: Nagol Park PW Belle S104 exhibited by Emily Loane, Latrobe, Tas.
Senior champion heifer: Kamilaroi Lara S01 exhibited by Shakaya and Elliot Fenton, Daruka. Res: Kamilaroi Scarlett Ribbons S12 exhibited by Ellie Emery, Daruka.
Grand champion exhibit: Shakaya and Elliot Fenton leading Kamilaroi Lara S01.
Clargo Bred and Owned: 1st: Mitchell Taylor. 2nd: Jim White. 3rd: Tara Hughes. 4th: Hayden Evan. 5th: Rebecca Ryder.
Judge: Heidi Jones, Temora.
Peewee champion parader: Issie Mathieson, Dubbo. Res: Havana Johnstone, Lyndhurst.
Junior champion parader: Hayden Evans, Tamworth. Res: Angus Spry. Tamworth.
Intermediate champion parader: Ryan Knee, Tamworth. Res: Charlie Cooper, Dubbo.
Senior champion parader: Sarah Manwaring, Condobolin. Res: Georgia Stimson, Tamworth.
Grand champion parader: Hayden Evans.
Judge: Spencer Morgan, Grove shorthorns, Condamine, Qld.
Peewee champion judge: Issie Mathieson. Res: Angus Emery, Daruka.
Junior champion judge: Angus Spry. Res: Amelia Miller, Walcha.
Intermediate champion judge: Mitchell Taylor. Res: Logan Evans, Tamworth.
Senior champion judge: Joel Maguire, Parkes. Res: Chelsea Rayner.
Grand champion judge: Jim White, Suntop Shorthorns, Wellington.
Judges: Kim Weller and Stu McVittie (pee wee and juniors), Yanco, and Trent and Kim Johnstone (intermediate and seniors), Trojan Shorthorns, Lyndhurst.
Peewee champion herdsman: Jackson Tink. Res: Hudson Emery, Inverell.
Junior champion herdsman: Jacob Merrick. Res: Amelia Miller.
Intermediate champion herdsman: Mitchell Taylor. Res: Yasmin Jones, Moonbi.
Senior champion herdsman: Cooper Taylor, Dubbo. Res: Hannah Dunn, Walcha.
Grand champion herdsperson and Max O'Keefe Memorial Award: Elizabeth Farrugia, Sydney.
