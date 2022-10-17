The Land

Australian magpie tops list for mostly frequently sighted

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 17 2022 - 1:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian magpie was the most commonly sighted bird in Bathurst in 2021. Photo by Glenn Ehmke

MORE birds than ever before have been recorded in Bathurst during the latest Aussie Backyard Bird Count, but it has also raised concerns about threated species in the region.

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

