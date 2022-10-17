MORE birds than ever before have been recorded in Bathurst during the latest Aussie Backyard Bird Count, but it has also raised concerns about threated species in the region.
The bird count program was initiated in 2014, with Bathurst Regional Council first promoting and encouraging participation the following year.
The purpose of the count is to fill the gap in the knowledge about a range of bird species through citizen science.
There were 4852 birds spotted in Bathurst in 2015, with the number steadily growing year on year to 15,481 in 2021.
Participation in the count has also grown in Bathurst, from 71 participants in 2015 to 316 in 2021.
Senior environmental officer Joel Little speculated that the increased participation could be a result of increased promotion of the bird count, combined with having more time at home due to the pandemic.
"The increase in participants is most likely due to more exposure to the annual event which has been promoted by Council since 2015," he said.
"Last year saw a large increase due to people being at home during restrictions and looking for activities to do in their backyard and neighbourhood.
"Council also hopes that the increase is due to efforts to raise the profile of our urban wildlife species for local residents."
The most sighted birds and the species with highest number of individuals has remained fairly consistent over the seven years of counting in the region.
For the first time, though, a native bird (the Australian magpie) was the most commonly sighted in 2021, followed by the introduced starling and sparrow.
There were 1377 Australian magpies counted in 2021, compared to 1236 starlings and 1186 sparrows.
Behind them in the top ten most commonly sighted birds were the galah, crested pigeon, crimson rosella, sulphur-crested cockatoo, superb fairy-wren, Australian wood duck, and common blackbird.
The 2021 bird count has raised concerns about newer species to the region and threatened species, with council's director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, highlighting this in his report on the count results.
"Despite only seven annual counts being under taken, there is a decline in how often and the number of threatened species being observed," he said.
"There may be several factors at play including where participants are located or weather conditions on the day, but this is following a general declining trend in populations for native threatened bird species."
Council is also monitoring the recent arrival of two species of concern, the Indian (common) myna and rainbow lorikeet.
There were 163 Indian myna sightings in 2021, making it the 25th most frequently sighted bird in Bathurst, while the lorikeet was the 34th most common with 20 sightings.
"The myna is considered one of the most invasive species of animal on earth and displaces native birds and mammals from nesting hollows and feeding areas," Mr Southorn said.
"Rainbow lorikeets, despite being an Australian bird native to coastal areas, can be very aggressive towards other birds and can build up to very high numbers in urban areas, which causes a problem for public authorities and shopping centres.
"It is thought to be moving inland as conditions become warmer due to climate change."
Residents can contribute to the monitoring of these and other species by participating the 2022 Aussie Backyard Bird Count.
The count will be held from October 17 to 23. People can register their participation by visiting the official website for the count.
