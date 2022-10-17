Chad Marshall is the official inaugural winner of the Pub shearing competition.
The open category shearing winner travelled from Gilgandra to be one of 32 to compete in the charity event, at the South Tamworth pub.
Publican Ian Campbell estimated about 300 people turned up on Saturday to watch the event, in the pub's back beer garden area.
Competitors travelled from as far as Dubbo and Lightning Ridge for the occasion, he said.
"I'd say there was probably 300 people there over the afternoon," he said.
"It was a really good afternoon, great weather. it went really smoothly; it was the first one we've done.
"We'll be certainly doing it again."
One of the biggest attractions was the celebrity shear-off, between prominent councillor and farmer Bede Burke and state cabinet minister Kevin Anderson.
Mr Campbell said there was an upset winner of the celebrity round, with the MP taking home bragging rights.
"I don't think he'd ever seen one before," he joked.
"He went really well actually. When he went to get it out of the pen, he had a it of a mishap there, he went over. When he got it under control he did well."
The Pub raised an estimated $1500 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Gilgandra's Chad Marshall won open shearer.
Bryce Drew from Quirindi won the prize for best local.
John Pallier won the veteran's trophy.
Logan Jobson from Manilla won the intermediate speed shear award.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
