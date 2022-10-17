The Land

The Pub raised an estimated $1500 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
October 17 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chad Marshall is the official inaugural winner of the Pub shearing competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.