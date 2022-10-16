A truck driver was rescued after becoming trapped on a flooded road near Narrandera early Monday morning.
NSW SES spokesperson Adam Jones said four teams responded to calls of a truck driver trapped in floodwater on Federal Park Road, Grong Grong, at about 12.35am.
When they arrived, two flood rescue operators entered the water and escorted the man to safety, Mr Jones said.
The man was unharmed but the truck was left at the site.
Mr Jones said while flood waters may be receding in some areas, it is never safe to enter flood waters.
"Almost every river and creek in Southern NSW is in some sort of flood right now," he said.
"Even though we are seeing flood waters recede, with the weather still unpredictable it doesn't take much for levels to rise again."
Mr Jones urged everyone to make "sensible, smart decisions" and always check Live Traffic for road closures.
Sturt Highway is currently closed between Collingullie and Gillenbah, as the Murrumbidgee River at Narrandera is expected to reach the flood peak of 8 metres on Monday.
People who live in low-lying areas of Narrandera were told to evacuate over the weekend.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
