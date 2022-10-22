Up and coming stud producer Mitch Taylor, MT Livestock, Quipolly, had great success at the 34th National Shorthorn Youth Expo, taking home a swag of ribbons and being awarded some top scholarships.
Managing his own stud operation of Shorthorn and Hereford females, Mr Taylor had been involved in commercial beef production from a young age, working on the family property near Quirindi.
"We just run a few Angus, black baldy cattle, and trade them," Mr Taylor said.
The Calrossy Anglican College, Tamworth, student had been showing cattle for about three years alongside his sister Emily who also has a Poll Hereford stud, Eclipse.
"Emily had her stud and I decided I would get my own," Mr Taylor said.
With 10 stud females in the herd, Mr Taylor took two heifers to the youth expo and was awarded champion in the Clargo bred and owned class with his heifer MT Mulenor Ruby Rose, sired by Futurity Quambone.
This heifer was the first calf out of Spencer Family Mulenor Rose TA, a female Mitch had won at the 2019 Shorthorn Youth Expo which was his foundation Shorthorn female and sparked his passion for the breed.
Mr Taylor was also awarded the Shorthorn Youth Club Australia Support Award which entitled him to $500 cash to be put towards educational programs.
"I really want to do an artificial insemination and pregnancy testing course, that would be very interesting to learn about and would be great to learn how to do that," Mr Taylor said.
"I would put some of the money towards a few heifer shows, probably like a National All Breeds Junior Heifer Show. I have always wanted to go to one of those."
He was also awarded the Scott Ridley SA Junior Heifer Show award which gave him entry to the South Australian Junior Heifer Expo and travel support to get to the show.
Mr Taylor said the award was for a person who wanted to attend the show to make connections and gain knowledge about the beef industry.
"I was stoked with that and I cant wait to go to the show next year and represent the Shorthorn breed from up this way," Mr Taylor said.
Mr Taylor also won intermediate champion herdsperson, intermediate champion judge, and placed fourth in paraders during the youth expo.
With such a large passion for livestock, Mr Taylor said he would like to pursue a career in the beef industry.
"I would go to year 12 at Calrossy, and then get a job as a stock and station agent with Davidson and Cameron at the saleyards. I would like to do something along those lines," he said.
With plans to increase his herd, Mr Taylor recently purchased four-year-old Moombi Honor P32 and her heifer calf at foot for $10,000 at the Moombi Shorthorn Dispersal Sale at Yeoval over the weekend.
Mr Taylor said he was also excited to be selling his first bull calf next year, MT Time Square S002, which was a JSF Times Square 120G son out of Futurity Anzacs Enia Q133, a female he purchased from Futurity in 2020.
