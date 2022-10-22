The Land
Mitch Taylor's triumph at Shorthorn expo

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
October 22 2022 - 8:00am
Mitch Taylor, MT Livestock, Quipolly, and Keith Ridley, Nero Shorthorns, Condobolin, with the trophy for winning the Clargo bred and owned class at the National Shorthorn Youth Expo with his heifer MT Mulenor Ruby Rose. Photo: Viable Ag Marketing

Up and coming stud producer Mitch Taylor, MT Livestock, Quipolly, had great success at the 34th National Shorthorn Youth Expo, taking home a swag of ribbons and being awarded some top scholarships.

