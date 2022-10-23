The Land
Georgia Stimson wins inaugural Consolidated Pastoral Company Award

Kate Loudon
Kate Loudon
October 23 2022 - 7:00am
Consolidated Pastoral Company Award recipient Georgia Stimson, Tamworth, and Amy Perfrement, Tamworth. Photo: Viable Ag Marketing

In the inaugural offering of the Consolidated Pastoral Company Award at the 34th Shorthorn Youth Expo, Shorthorn enthusiast Georgia Stimson, Tamworth, was the first ever recipient.

Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

