In the inaugural offering of the Consolidated Pastoral Company Award at the 34th Shorthorn Youth Expo, Shorthorn enthusiast Georgia Stimson, Tamworth, was the first ever recipient.
The unique opportunity meant the recipient would be exposed to real aspects of beef production as they would spend two weeks with the Consolidated Pastoral Company team, and the company's chief executive officer, Troy Setter.
Described as a once in a life time experience by the committee, Miss Stimson would experience the daily operations within a company who's direct sales channels primarily involve selling cattle and beef to Asian consumer markets, domestic feedlots or exporting processors, and exporting live cattle.
"I was unbelievably excited. I saw the award offered for the first time and thought I had to get it, I really wanted to go and get the experience," Miss Stimson said.
"I have always wanted the station experience but I have never been game enough to go for six or 12 months. I will make so many connections and be able to see a different perspective on export."
Miss Stimson said she was hoping to share her experience after attending the two weeks and encourage more of the youth to apply for the scholarship.
Currently on the SYCA committee as the publicity officer, Miss Stimson had been involved with the breed for about eight years and was active in the exhibition of stud Shorthorns while attending the Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, from year 7-9, and then the Yanco Agricultural High School from year 10-12.
Completing work experience with Kingsley Vale Shorthorns, Miss Stimson said all of her experience had been from the Shorthorn breed.
Elected as the vice president for the 2023 show, Miss Stimson said she was excited to be able to give more back to the Shorthorn Youth Club and ensure the show was a success. She was also awarded the reserve champion senior parader at the show.
Working at Premier Genetics, Coonabarabran, Miss Stimson is studying veterinary nursing at TAFE and plans to continue to develop her skills so she can continue in the artificial breeding field.
