The Land

Politicians assess flood damage near Forbes

By Liv Casben
October 17 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime agricultural regions across NSW and Victoria have been badly impacted by repeated floods. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Consumers are being warned the price of fruit and vegetables could be on the rise after flooding across NSW and Victoria's impacted key agricultural areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.