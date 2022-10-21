Ignore the seed of doubt | In Fiona's Garden

Having started a vegie garden in early September (see The Land, July 21), my few modest seedlings were soon overtaken by Bill's broad beans.
This year's crop is shaping up to a best ever and thanks to La Nina, has survived almost entirely on plentiful rainfall.
Broad beans aren't a quick crop: Bill sows them around the time of the autumnal equinox (March 22), when the soil is still warm - it's important not to leave it too late - and harvests about eight months later.
Meanwhile some of my vegetable seedlings are making quicker progress than others.
Late last August I bought 4 x $5.50 punnets of radicchio, red spinach, rocket and snow peas, together with 2 x $4 punnets of beetroot and spring onions.
The more expensive punnets each contained 10 to 12 well spaced seedlings which were easy to separate, so I planted them straight into a raised bed.
The cheaper seedlings were clumped together in the centre of their punnets and though there were far more of them - 20 to 30 beets and up to 100 onions - they were fiddly and time consuming to pull apart and plant in the garden.
The rocket, radicchio, spinach and snow peas are now about 15 to 20 centimetres high and leafing out nicely.
The beets and onions have hardly grown at all, a lesson to buy sturdy, well-spaced seedlings in the first place, even if they cost more.
I still saved quite a lot of money when I compared the cost to the same quantities and products from the greengrocer, but then I realised how pitiful my few leafy greens would look if I had a family to feed.
Even for two adults I doubt they will last a month.
So the second lesson I learnt is that if I want to keep us in fresh vegetables until next autumn, I'll need to raise a lot more than the contents of half a dozen punnets.
Also, the amount of money I'd saved shrank considerably when I factored in time spent weeding, watering and fertilising.
I had to face it: to get the most out of my vegetable plot, I need to learn to grow vegies from seed rather than punnets, though the latter have been a great learning curve.
When sowing vegetable seeds for the first time, it may help to assume you'll want to repeat the process next year, which means getting to grips with crop rotation.
A crop planted in the same place each year quickly depletes the soil of the same nutrients, while pests and diseases build up and become hard to control.
Rotating crops avoids these problems.
An easy three-year rotation is to classify vegetables as root, fruit or leaves and group them in separate beds, to rotate in turn.
I'm starting with trays under cover of corn, eggplant, squash, beans and capsicum and will keep you updated on progress.
Millthorpe Garden Ramble (www.millthorpegardenramble.com.au) includes Millthorpe Edible Garden, where locals grow food and swap crops and knowledge. It's on November 5 and 6, 10am-4pm, $25 ticket covers entry to 16 gardens, seven new this year.
