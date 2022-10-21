The Land

Ignore the seed of doubt | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
Updated October 26 2022 - 4:56am, first published October 21 2022 - 11:00pm
Broad beans sown last March should be ready to harvest next month.

Having started a vegie garden in early September (see The Land, July 21), my few modest seedlings were soon overtaken by Bill's broad beans.

