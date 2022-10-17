Dungog yarded only 120 head at Saturday's store sale but prices paid were in excess of values recorded at other centres, as cows with calves made to a top of $4850.
Quality was mixed, depending on breeding, but the better end attracted vigorous bids with Angus weaner steers from Geoff Maccue, Clarence Town about 310 kilograms, bringing $2120 and going to Glen William for backgrounding.
Light weight weaner steers about eight months old brought $1750 from Forres Angus, Dungog.
Best weaner heifers, 10 to 11 months old from the Cornish Group at Torryburn via Gresford, made $1950 going to Kris Doyle at Vacy.
Cornish group Angus cows, with sugarloaf blood, on their second calves, made $4850 and brought back memories of the heady-priced weeks before last Christmas.
"It's not like last December but I predict we will see those prices again," said Dillon and Sons agent Kel Sullivan.
Older Angus cows with calves made $4150 for John Monaghan, Pine Brush. Poll Hereford cows with calves from Peter Tomlinson, Bandon Grove, brought $3500.
The sale was conducted by Dillon and Sons, Dungog.
