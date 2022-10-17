The Land
Dungog store sale prices on track to match 2021

JB
By Jamie Brown
October 17 2022 - 5:30am
Cornish Group heifers.

Dungog yarded only 120 head at Saturday's store sale but prices paid were in excess of values recorded at other centres, as cows with calves made to a top of $4850.

