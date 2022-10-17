CATTLE supply was up and so were the prices at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange October store cattle sale near Carcoar last Friday.
Cow with calf prices surged another $800 a unit higher as producers look to get value from grass-filled paddocks and the potential for a wet summer.
Light steers were as much as $300 a head dearer, while the demand for heifers also pushed up average prices for older pens by $300.
The crowd was also bigger than recent sales with buyers traveling from as far as the North West, New England and the Riverina to fill orders for numerous clients.
The yarding sat just below 3000 head and included about 1500 steers and 1200 heifers.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter Graeme Richard made a comment that a lot of the weaners were 10 to 12 months of age and there was more weight through the yarding.
Mr Richard said light weaner steers sold from $550 to $1780, while medium weight to 280kg attracted bids from $1900 to $2420.
The light weaner heifers sold from $1010 to $1380 and medium weights ranged from $1300 to $1880.
Heavy weaner heifers reached $2630.
Yearling steers topped at $2470, while the heifers made to $2570.
Cows with calves started at $2550 and reached $4240 for Angus cows with their first calf.
The pick of the pregnancy-tested-in-calf Hereford cows reached $3300.
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
