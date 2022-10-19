The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Finding the value in grain price volatility

By Matt Wallis, Cargill Awb
October 19 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grain traders look for value in the volatility

Since late February when the situation in the Black Sea region escalated, global agricultural markets have been trading with such strength and volatility that even those most experienced have found themselves scratching their heads trying to figure out how to best participate, if at all, without getting their heads taken off in the wild swings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.