The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Stock market rallies despite United States inflation figures

October 19 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laneway Resources is processing its own gold around the clock and expects material positive cashflow in the current half year. Photo: Shutterstock

The stock market had a bit of a rally at the end of last week, despite the US inflation figures, so the Punter took the opportunity to lock in the last of his profits before they evaporate entirely.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.