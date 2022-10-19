The stock market had a bit of a rally at the end of last week, despite the US inflation figures, so the Punter took the opportunity to lock in the last of his profits before they evaporate entirely.
He would be delighted if the market suddenly decided that all was well and that it was time to buy, buy, buy, but he does not see that happening.
So out goes the last of his Papyrus Australia (ASX code PPY).
The company's technology seems to be working well. Its operating subsidiary in Egypt is expanding production to meet growing demand.
However, money is tight, and there has been no mention of any progress on selling its banana-plant recycling know-how to China to meet a huge demand for environmentally friendly lunch boxes.
The sale brings his total profit since he bought them in December 2019 to $1220, which is more than double what he paid for them.
Also out is ALS Ltd (ALQ) for a tiny profit of $241.
Following an ALS investor presentation on September 13, the shares jumped to $12.07, and Macquarie raised its target price for ALQ shares to $13.60, but the shares have slipped to around $11.
He still likes this produce and minerals quality testing group, but a profit is a profit.
Queensland junior gold miner Laneway Resources has consolidated its shares on a 40:1 basis and is in the process of changing its name to Savannah Goldfields.
It is now processing its own gold around the clock and expects "material positive cashflow" in the current half year.
Trigg Mining is trying to raise $2.8 million with a one-for-three renounceable rights issue at 5 cents, which means the Punter has received 6417 rights (TGMR).
The Punter has more than enough exposure to this would-be potash miner, so has sold his rights for a net profit, after dealing costs, of $2.02.
It has paid for a packet of rice crackers.
