A dedicated buyer has taken home the top priced bull for the second year in a row at Wattle Grove Speckle Park's annual bull sale at Toowoomba, Qld, on Saturday.
Steve and Diep Atkins, Gotcha Speckle Park, Cundletown, NSW weren't about to let some of the best genetics from Wattle Grove - also based in NSW - leave the state, locking down Wattle Grove News Man for $45,000.
They purchased last year's sale topper, Wattle Grove Ba Da Boom.
Sired by Wattle Grove Paperboy and out of Wattle Grove K7 Louise, News Man was 24-months-old, weighed 864 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 125 square cm, intramuscular fat of 7. per cent, rump fat of 15mm and rib fat of 10mm.
At the wrap up of the twilight sale, the Humphries family from Oberon sold all 68 bulls to average $13,250 (up from $12,603 in 2021), while all five heifer lineups sold to average $4130.
The second-top price of $36,000 was achieved by the next bull after News Man to go under the hammer, Made For You, selling to B&H Hutton.
Sired by Wattle Grove Road Block and out of Wattle Grove 24X Unique, he was 26-months-old, weighed 870kg, had an EMA of 124sq cm, IMF of 7.5pc, and rump and rib measurements of 14 and 11mm respectively.
When it came time to sell the heifers, lot 80 - five pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) second-cross heifers - topped the sale at $5250.
Five from six semen packages sold to average $281/straw, topping at $778/straw for a package of eight semen straws.
Volume buyer was Loretta Smith from Moura, securing nine bulls to average $11,222.
The sale was conducted by Goetsch & Sons.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
