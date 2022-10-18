High performance pasture country hits the market

OUTSTANDING northern NSW properties Kentucky Blue and The Flags are described as being 2350 hectares (5807 acres) of high performance pasture country.
Located in the Niangala/Nowendoc district, about 50km south east of Walcha, the properties are estimated to carry 2750 cows or background about 6000 steers.
Kentucky Blue and The Flags are located on the top of the Great Dividing Range at more than 1000m above sea level.
The properties features heavy chocolate and black basalt soils, which have been regularly top dressed.
The country has a history of achieving weight gains in excess of 300kg/head/year and is described as well suited as a breeding operation and/or backgrounding and fattening cattle.
There 56 main paddocks, serviced by a laneway system. About 80 per cent of the fencing is described as new.
The properties also have outstanding water including frontages to Macdonald River and Smith's Creek, a network of spring fed creeks, springs and 70 dams.
The annual rainfall is regarded as being between 900mm to 1500mm.
Outstanding improvements include the four bedroom Kentucky Blue homestead, a three bedroom manager's home, and four staff cottages. There is also a large, all purpose 56x24m shed, two sets of large cattle yards, two machinery sheds, and grain/feed bunker.
Kentucky Blue and The Flags are being auctioned online, starting at 11am on December 7 and concluding at noon on December 8.
Contact Chris Meares, 0414 770 703, or David Taylor, 0418 160 189, Meares & Associates, Sydney.
