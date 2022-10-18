The Land

High performance pasture country hits the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 18 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Kentucky Blue and The Flags are estimated to carry 2750 cows or background about 6000 steers.

OUTSTANDING northern NSW properties Kentucky Blue and The Flags are described as being 2350 hectares (5807 acres) of high performance pasture country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.