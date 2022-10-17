IT'S baaaack.
The Macquarie River to Bathurst has returned to a flood watch only days after being taken off the last one.
With rain set to hit the state from Wednesday to Friday, to be followed by another rain-bearing system on the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology put out an initial flood watch (early advice for possible flooding) on Monday afternoon.
The bureau says a minor to moderate flood is possible on the Macquarie to Bathurst if the wet weather eventuates.
It follows the closure of the low level bridge mid-last month due to a rise in the river, a moderate flood on the Macquarie in the city over the Bathurst 1000 weekend and then a minor flood watch last week.
The Macquarie at Bathurst was 1.19 metres and steady late afternoon on Monday, 5.59m at Wellington, 6.47m at Geurie and 3.84m at Dubbo.
The river was 9.59m (putting it at the major flood level) at Warren.
Of the dams around the region, Burrendong (further down the Macquarie from Bathurst) was 132 per cent on Monday; Wyangala (which impounds the Lachlan south-west of Bathurst) was 97 per cent; and Oberon Dam (which impounds the Fish River) was 100 per cent.
As of Monday afternoon, the bureau was forecasting a potential upper total of 60 to 75 millimetres for Bathurst across Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The city is pushing towards a total of 700 millimetres for this year so far and has had 75 millimetres this month alone.
