2022 Forbes floods: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet hear of impact

October 17 2022 - 8:00pm
The raising of the Wyangala Dam wall and the flood-proofing of the Newell Highway were two of the top issues brought forward by locals when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Federal and State politicians visited Forbes to hear of the impacts of flooding.

